Second coronavirus case confirmed in the U.S. according to CDC report

CHICAGO (NBC News) — A second case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday morning.

The patient, a woman in her 60’s, is hospitalized in Chicago, and is reportedly doing well. She traveled to Wuhan, China in December, and flew home to Illinois on Jan. 13. She was not symptomatic on the flight home.

This is the second coronavirus case in the U.S. The first is a man in his 30s who fell ill after returning to his home in Washington state following a trip to Wuhan, China.

He is said to be recovering, but remained hospitalized at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington on Friday.

Health officials in the U.S. are taking extraordinary steps to try to stop the spread of this illness, including screening passengers who arrive at U.S. airports from China, quarantining them if necessary, and isolating patients with confirmed disease.

