GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — A sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Young County, according to Young County’s Local Health Authority, Dr. Pat Martin.

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in two days in Young County, after Martin confirmed Sunday evening a fifth resident of Graham tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Martin, aggressive contact tracing is being undertaken in this case.

