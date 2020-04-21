UPDATE: Comanche Co. man, Cotton Co. woman die from COVID-19

UPDATE / CORRECTION: Tuesday, April 21, 3:45 p.m.

Officials with the Comanche County Memorial Hospital have sent a corrected press release regarding two COVID-19 related deaths.

According to the corrected press release, a male passed away on April 20 in the morning from Comanche County and a female passed away this morning on April 21 from Cotton County.

Previously, both late patients were reported from Comanche County.

See the full, corrected press release below:

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Comanche County Memorial Hospital have reported two deaths in Comanche County linked to COVID-19.

According to the press release, a male passed away on April 20 in the morning and a female passed away this morning on April 21.

Officials with CCMH said both patients were in the age range of 65 and older.

CCMH currently has six COVID-19 patients in the hospital COVID ICU unit.

