1  of  3
Breaking News
Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 62 Second COVID-19 related death in Comanche Co. confirmed First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
1  of  2
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

UPDATE: Comanche Co. man, Cotton Co. woman die from COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE / CORRECTION: Tuesday, April 21, 3:45 p.m.

Officials with the Comanche County Memorial Hospital have sent a corrected press release regarding two COVID-19 related deaths.

According to the corrected press release, a male passed away on April 20 in the morning from Comanche County and a female passed away this morning on April 21 from Cotton County. 

Previously, both late patients were reported from Comanche County.

See the full, corrected press release below:

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Comanche County Memorial Hospital have reported two deaths in Comanche County linked to COVID-19.

According to the press release, a male passed away on April 20 in the morning and a female passed away this morning on April 21. 

Officials with CCMH said both patients were in the age range of 65 and older. 

CCMH currently has six COVID-19 patients in the hospital COVID ICU unit.  

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News