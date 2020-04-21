UPDATE: Comanche Co. man, Cotton Co. woman die from COVID-19

UPDATE / CORRECTION: Tuesday, April 21, 3:45 p.m.
Officials with the Comanche County Memorial Hospital have sent a corrected press release regarding two COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the corrected press release, a male passed away on April 20 in the morning from Comanche County and a female passed away this morning on April 21 from Cotton County.
Previously, both late patients were reported from Comanche County.
See the full, corrected press release below:
COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Comanche County Memorial Hospital have reported two deaths in Comanche County linked to COVID-19.
According to the press release, a male passed away on April 20 in the morning and a female passed away this morning on April 21.
Officials with CCMH said both patients were in the age range of 65 and older.
CCMH currently has six COVID-19 patients in the hospital COVID ICU unit.
If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.
Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:
- Wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Practice social distancing
- Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough
