Second COVID-19 related death in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health have confirmed a second death in Comanche County related to the coronavirus on Friday morning.

Officials also reported eight more deaths from COVID-19 state-wide, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma to 230.

So far, two deaths has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton and Stephens counties have also reported one death in each county.

The State Department of Health also reported one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Friday morning, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 81.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 3,618 on Thursday to 3,748 on Friday, an increase of 130 cases across the state in one day.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County and Tillman County each reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday.

Other counties in southern Oklahoma reported no change.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

3 Recoveries

2 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

19 Recoveries

16 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

11 Recoveries

5 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

2 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: