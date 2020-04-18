Second COVID-19 related death confirmed in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The second death in Wichita County as a result of COVID-19 has been reported by officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District.
According to a press release from the Public Health District, this was a previously reported, positive case and the individual was a contact to a previous positive case. The individual, 60 – 69,
was hospitalized locally at United Regional with symptoms on April 7 and tested positive for COVID19. While in the hospital, the individual’s symptoms improved, and they were discharged in stable condition on April 14 to continue recovery at home in isolation. The Health District’s case manager spoke with the individual every day and the individual had continued to see improvements in their symptoms. The individual unexpectedly passed away at home this morning