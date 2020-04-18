Second COVID-19 related death confirmed in Wichita Co. Local News There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The second death in Wichita County as a result of COVID-19 has been reported by officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District. According to a press release from the Public Health District, this was a previously reported, positive case and the individual was a contact to a previous positive case. The individual, 60 – 69,

was hospitalized locally at United Regional with symptoms on April 7 and tested positive for COVID19. While in the hospital, the individual's symptoms improved, and they were discharged in stable condition on April 14 to continue recovery at home in isolation. The Health District's case manager spoke with the individual every day and the individual had continued to see improvements in their symptoms. The individual unexpectedly passed away at home this morning

Officials also confirmed one new case of coronavirus in Wichita County, bringing the total to 57.

Case 59 — The patient is 60 – 69 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

As of April 18, there are no reports of patients who are hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for the latest updates.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.