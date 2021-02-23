Second COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Community Healthcare Center rescheduled due to shipment delays

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The second COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was originally scheduled for Thursday, February 25 at the Community Healthcare Center has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 2 due to a delayed shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and supplies.

According to Community Healthcare Center officials, this is the follow-up vaccine clinic for patients who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, February 5.

The second dose vaccine clinic will be at J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center on 111 north Burnett Street.

Health officials are also reminding patients who were originally scheduled for the second dose on Thursday, February 25 to arrive at the same appointment time they had when they received the first dose on Friday, February 5.