Second death linked to COVID-19 in Cotton Co.

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a second death linked to COVID-19 in Cotton County on Friday morning.

No further information has been released at this time.

Across Oklahoma, six more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the state-wide total number of fatalities to 266.

Five deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area as of May 8, two in Comanche County, two in Cotton County and one in Stephens County.

The number of total cases in Oklahoma rose from 4,330 on Thursday to 4,424 on Friday, an increase of 94 cases across the state.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: