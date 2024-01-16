WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite claims of self-defense in a hand-written letter to the judge, a Wichita Falls defendant has agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault for an eight-year prison sentence in connection to shootings last year at Sun Valley Apartments.

Last April, three people suffered nonfatal gunshot wounds in what police say was a botched drug deal.

Officers found a white SUV parked on the Central Freeway Access Road with multiple bullet holes in it and spent casings in the road.

Two people on the scene had gunshot wounds, one with a wound to the chest and back and the other with a minor wound. A third victim with a leg wound was dropped off by a private vehicle at the ER.

Police said the female with the minor wound told them she and the man with the chest wound had gone to the apartments to sell marijuana to a woman. She said a white female approached them with a black male who handed them money, and they handed him the marijuana. She said when the money was counted, it wasn’t the agreed amount, and they asked for the rest.

She said the man threw the marijuana back at them, pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

The woman who arranged the sale said she and the man who had the marijuana went to the vehicle, while another man, James White, stayed near the apartments with her girlfriend. She said the man with the marijuana had a small rifle with him, and she made him put it down before they approached the vehicle.

After the exchange, she said the man with her asked for the rest of the money and the buyer pulled a handgun and began shooting at the car, while White began shooting at the vehicle with the rifle.

White pleaded guilty to aggravated assault last month for eight years in prison.

The second defendant, Damijay Clark, has agreed to plead guilty on Friday, January 26 for the same sentence.

In August, he wrote to Judge Jeff McKnight stating the charge was invalid because one of the others on the scene pulled a gun first and began shooting. He claimed he was only defending himself and the other man was trying to rob him.

Clark has been jailed since the shooting on a $100,000 bond.