Mugshot of William Andrew Bell, who was charged with Zachary Wood’s May 2022 murder and has signed a plea deal (Wichita County jail)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just before the one-year anniversary of the murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street in May 2022, the second of four defendants has decided to accept a plea offer instead of facing a judge and jury.

William Andrew Bell signed a plea bargain on Friday, May 12, 2023, entering a guilty plea on one count of murder and receiving a 30-year prison sentence. He is the second of four defendants to accept a plea deal.

In September 2022, Ronnie Lang pleaded guilty to a 50-year sentence. Two women, Ashley Esselborn and Peyton Collier, remain jailed and are currently awaiting trial for Wood’s murder.

Bell is currently out on bond. His plea hearing is set for May 26. We will have more details on the plea agreement on texomashomepage.com and in our evening newscasts.