Second dose vaccine clinic ahead of winter storm

More than a thousand more residents walked out of the Wichita Falls Multi-Purpose Events Center Friday with smiling faces after they joined the list of those with both doses of Pfizer vaccine shots.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 1,000 more residents walked out of the Wichita Falls Multi-Purpose Events Center Friday with smiling faces after they joined the list of those with both doses of Pfizer vaccine shots.

Braden Kesler, a nursing student in his final semester at Midwestern State University who qualified because he works with patients, was one of many who received his second shot of what many hope will be the path to a better future, the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think its good people are getting it especially these at-risk populations,” Kesler said. “It’s mitigation, it’ll just help reduce the spread and kind of help everyone’s state of mind as well too, it’s pretty crazy times and I think the vaccine is kind of helping ease people a little bit as well.”

Kesler said this seems to be a very promising vaccine and there was little doubt on his part on whether or not to get it.

“A lot of people are worried about the long-term effects obviously but as someone in my position who has a lot of patient contacts it’s in my best interest and in my patient’s best interest to have the vaccine,” Kesler said. “I didn’t really have too many concerns going into it I knew what I was getting into.”

The clinic was originally set for Saturday but the date was moved a day sooner due to the winter weather approaching, however, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said the change in no way affects the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Pfizer is 21 days, they allow you to give the vaccine up to four days prior to its due date and the new guidance says it can be given up to six weeks after of course what we want and what we know is most optimal is for individuals to receive it as close to that 21 days as possible,” Kreidler said.

Kesler said he believes in the vaccine and encourages others to do the same.

“I would ask them to be optimistic about it and know that a lot of science is backing it and that vaccinations are generally a good thing,” Kesler said.

And because of the late change of the date, if anyone missed Friday’s clinic who was listed to be there, efforts will be made to schedule them in the upcoming clinics.

Friday’s change did not affect people who received their first doses on January 26, 27 and 28.

Another schedule change, Nocona General Hospital announced those who were scheduled to get their second dose Tuesday, February 16 will now receive it on February 23.