Second Faith Resale store opening downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Mision will soon be adding another resource to help the community.

Their second Faith Resale Store will open next week. It will be located downtown at 1205 Lamar.

CEO of Faith Mision Steve Sparks said the addition will be a great way for the community to shop and donate while making a difference for their neighbors.

“It’s a great shopping opportunity for our fellow Wichitians and it’s also a great opportunity for people to donate if they have a closet full of clothes they aren’t using anymore. We’d be happy to take them off their hands and resale them and it’s an opportunity to help support those people who need that kind of help,” Sparks said.

The store will have a grand opening net Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Head over to the Faith Mission Facebook page for more information.