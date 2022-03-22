WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day.

Kagan Baisden is the second man arrested in that theft case, according to an affidavit.

Management said two men came in once the morning of November 13, 2021, and walked out with a welder, then came back a short time later and walked out with two more welders. Value of the welder was listed at $1,270.

Police say surveillance video led to identifying the suspects as Baisden and Shane Waller.

Baisden already has a growing criminal record in Wichita Falls. It includes a conviction and probation for 12,000 worth of vandalism to six WFISD buses in 2015. When he was arrested, he told police he was only there trying to stop other teens from vandalizing the buses.

A few months later, he was arrested for vandalism of vehicles using a pellet gun.

He was arrested last November when a homeowner posted video of a man pulling into her driveway, running up to the porch and taking a Christmas package.

The other suspect in the Harbor Freight thefts, Shane Waller, has 11 separate store theft charges in a three-month period last year.

Shane Waller

Besides Harbor Freight, they include Target, Walmarts, Lowes, a fast lube business, and the Endurance House, where employees say he committed several thefts.

The 11 thefts at the stores usually involved the suspect simply carrying or pushing a cart with stolen items out. The value of stolen merchandise ranged from $140 to $1,270.

In one case, a store employee said he confronted Waller after he left and said Waller turned and gave him the thumbs-up sign, and kept on walking.