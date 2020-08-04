Second MSU dorm burglar sentenced to probation, fines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second of a pair who broke into several unlocked dorms on the campus of Midwestern State University has been sentenced.

Deion Leblanc, 25, entered a plea bargain for four years deferred probation and a $5,000 fine.

Leblanc has two previous convictions; one for theft in Brazoria County and one for criminal trespass at Lamar University in Beaumont.

Leblanc and his accomplice, Kelly Williams, were charged with breaking into Legacy Hall during the Thanksgiving break in November 2019.





Items taken included multiple TV’s, an X-Box video game console, and a Google Home smart speaker.

Police said security video showed Leblanc and Williams going into the dorm when a person not connected to the crime opened a door.

Authorities said the burglars went up and down the stairs several times taking the items out.

Police said when questioned, both thieves admitted to entering several unlocked dorm rooms and taking the items while the residents were away on break.

Co-defendant Kelly Williams was given a deferred sentence of five years probation and a $5,000 fine in June.