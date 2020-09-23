Second Munday CISD student tests positive for COVID-19, officials temporarily close all campuses

KNOX CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Munday CISD officials have decided to temporarily close all Munday CISD campuses for 14 days after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Munday CISD Superintendent Troy Parton, one high school student tested positive on Monday and a second high school student tested positive on Tuesday.

School officials contacted the local health authority regarding test results and after completing contact tracing they discovered the majority of the campus is considered “close contact” and everyone must quarantine for 14 days.

Parton added since a large number of students have siblings at the elementary school, they’ve decided to close all Munday CISD campuses for 14 days and will reopen Wednesday, October 7.

All Pre-k through 12th grade students will transition to online learning for the next 14 days and students will still have a scheduled holiday on October 2 which means that students will not have remote learning that day.

Parents can pick up any devices or other materials from their child’s campus on Wednesday, September 23.

School Officials are encouraging parents to check their child’s school on Facebook or contact the campus for exact pickup times and locations.

Breakfast and lunch will still be available for students and parents can use the drive up pickup to get the meals everyday during the 14-day closure.

Parents can pickup breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the east side of the elementary school.

