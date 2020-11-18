Second murder suspect affidavit reveals more details about murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect charged in the murder of Donald Best, 50, on November 4 also claims it was the other suspect who fired the fatal shots.

Raymond Alaniz, 26, was arrested Tuesday night, following the arrest of Cody Stage, 31, Monday.

Police said both men admit they went to Best’s home to rob him after Stage had discussed the sale of a motorcycle to Best.

But their stories differ on who was driving and who got out and fired the shots.

According to affidavits: Stage admitted setting up the meeting and driving Alaniz to Taylor Street but said he didn’t fire the shots.

After his arrest in a traffic stop on Tuesday Alaniz said Stage messaged him about “hitting a lick” of Best and said he drove Stage to the house and dropped him off.

Alaniz said he heard gunshots and then Stage ran back to the car and they fled. He said he did not know why Stage shot Best.

Police noted that Alaniz had more specific details of the route they took that was confirmed from surveillance video recovered in the area, and they believe only the driver would have that specific information.

They also said Stage could not provide such detailed information.

Both Alaniz and Stage have previous arrests for burglaries and thefts.

Alaniz was arrested in June after a S.W.A.T. standoff on Avalon Place occurred after a resident saw a man entering his house through a window with a shotgun.

The standoff ended when officers began pulling the ceiling apart and the suspect fell through to the floor.