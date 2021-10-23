Second neighborhood engagement meeting focuses on safety, better roads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Safety and better roads are just some of the concerns Wichita Falls residents voiced in the second neighborhood engagement meeting that took place this afternoon.

City officials said this is a chance for the community to engage with city staff and paint a picture of how they want the future of this city to look.

City officials said it is very critical to have the input of Wichita Falls residents as they work toward revitalizing the city.

That’s why Fabian Medellin, the City Senior Planner, said he was pleased to see the turnout for the second Wichita Falls Neighborhood Engagement Meeting.

“That’s half the step right,” Medellin said. “That’s the biggest step, is showing up, but once you’re here, we definitely want to have the input of the entire community.”

These public input meetings are a part of the City Council’s strategic plan of revitalizing neighborhoods across the Falls.

“We’ve had good turnouts at all of our sessions – really active groups that have been engaging us, giving us good positive feed back,” Medellin said. “We’ve gotten a good spectrum of some of the items they’d like addressed in their neighborhood and some of the things they’d like to see for the future of their neighborhood, as well.”

Issues such as safety, better roads and the overall beautification of Wichita Falls were brought up.

Director of Development Services for the City of Wichita Falls, Terry Floyd, said it is important to know resident’s expectations of city leaders.

“We’ve heard a little more detailed work than we did in our first meeting, meaning a lot more specifics about things,” Floyd said.

Medellin said when it comes to what issues will take priority: “…all of them. So before we started this, I went through and just kind of, on my own, jotted some of these issues that I thought may come up, and all of them have. That’s things like safety, the infrastructure, the streets, the sidewalks.”

While some progress has been made, both Medellin and Floyd said the end goal is the same as Wichita Falls residents: improvement to the area.

“Whether that’s recreational opportunities, infrastructure, basic beautification, educational efforts,” Floyd said.

The Neighborhood Engagement Meetings will continue aiming to make Wichita Falls better each day for generations to come.

No date has been set for the next round of these Neighborhood Engagement Meetings, but when we have the date, we’ll be sure to pass it along.