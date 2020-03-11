Second presumptive case of coronavirus reported in Dallas County

DALLAS (NBC)— Dallas County Health & Human Services has reported the first and second presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County.

The second individual is in their 50’s and is a close contact with the first case. Health officials said since the second case is a previously identified close contact of the first case, this was expected and is not cause for concern, adding these cases are not indicative of community spread.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the news should not come as a surprise.

“Dallas County experienced our first COVID-19 case. There will be more, and the public need not panic because we have one case,” said Jenkins.

The patient’s location is undisclosed, but Jenkins assured the public that local hospitals are safe.

“Because they are in a state-of-the-art negative pressure room, there is no risk to people who come into other parts of the healthcare facility,” he said.

