Second ring camera burglary suspect arrested

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The second suspect seen on a door ring camera video burglarizing and taking ring cameras from a home in Burkburnett has been arrested.

Bryce Lee Roberts was arrested on the warrant by Electra Police Tuesday.

While being booked, Electra Police say they found a baggy with what they say Roberts said was “a bar.”

He further explained it was a quarter of a Xanax.

Police added possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility to his other charge.

The first suspect, Brandon McCraw, 48, was arrested Saturday.

The burglary was reported at a home on Park St. in Burkburnett in February.

Police say the backdoor was pried open and the house was ransacked.

Police initially identified McCraw with ring camera video from the home, and later identified Roberts.

The owner said the only thing he could determine was taken were two ring cameras.

Roberts has 27 prior arrests. McCraw has 53 arrests, including 14 for burglary or theft, and he has 19 felony cases pending.