Second round of COVID-19 tests at Sheridan Medical Lodge negative

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Seventy-eight presumed positive COVID-19 tests at a Burkburnett long-term care facility have been reported as false positives after a second round of tests returned negative, according to officials with Sheridan Medical Lodge.

As reported Monday, June 1, 185 total people at Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett were tested for COVID-19, 98 residents and 87 staff members.

Initially, 46 residents and 32 staff members were presumed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus although all 78 were asymptomatic.

At the Wichita Falls City Council meeting Monday, Health District director of health Lou Kreidler said, “We began to wonder about the test results and if there were an issue with those. It would be highly improbable for us to have that many individuals positive and for all of them to be asymptomatic.”

According to Richard Miller, administrator at Sheridan Medical Lodge, all 78 individuals who tested positive were retested this week due to the unlikelihood of that number of asymptomatic positive cases.

“We are thrilled to share that all 78 tests came back negative for COVID-19,” Miller said. “We are thankful for the continued good health of our residents and staff.”