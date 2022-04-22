WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect is in custody for an alleged forging and ID theft operation in a Wichita Falls apartment.

Wichita County jail booking photo

John Wade Williams is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity-fraud and ID theft.

A third suspect named in the affidavits has not been arrested.

Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers with the Wichita Falls Police

Department’s Financial Crimes Unit served a search warrant at an apartment at Fountaingate Apartments on Barnett Road on March 22, 2022.

Investigators said the apartment was being used as a base of criminal activity and was leased to Christopher Prince and also being used by two other suspects.

Officers said they found blank check stock and computer generated counterfeit checks and personal identifying information of more than 40 victims.

They said Williams was using a laptop with check making software on the screen when they entered the apartment and they found checks made out to him using stolen identification information.

Investigators said police reports were filed as early as last November on the illegal activity.