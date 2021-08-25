Second suspect arrested in July Parker Square ATM attempted theft case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect is in custody for the attempted theft of an ATM in Wichita Falls in July using a stolen pickup.

Trenise Senegal Wichita County Jail booking photo

Trenise Senegal, 30, of Houston has a $150,000 bond after being booked into the Wichita County jail Tuesday for criminal attempted theft less than $300,000.

Investigators obtained information through questioning of the first suspect who was arrested after a foot chase at the scene.

They said he told them he and five other males and Senegal drove to Wichita Falls from Houston to commit the attempted break-in and theft of the ATM on Kell in Parker Square. Police obtained video from a motel of the suspects checking in to the hotel.

According to the interrogation, Senegal served as the lookout during the crime and was with another male suspect that could not participate in the actual theft due to coming off of drugs.

The first suspect arrested, 23-year-old Seth Brashears, remains jailed on almost $100,000 bond.

Police say they used a stolen pickup to try and rip open the ATM and the suspects ran when police interrupted their work. Detectives are investigating further to determine if the suspects are connected to any other ATM thefts in the area.

The Vernon Daily News reported another ATM theft 10 days ago in which a large amount of cash was taken after the front was ripped open and drawers taken out.