Second suspect in storage unit break-ins now in custody

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect in break-ins at a self-storage center on Kell is now in custody.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Christi King is jailed on $25,000 bonds for burglary of a building and theft.

The other suspect, Eli Hatfield, was charged while in jail on other charges when police reviewed a surveillance video from U-Haul Moving and Storage on Oct. 5.

Police say a man they identified as Hatfield can be seen attempting to gain entry into units with bolt cutters.

They say he was in a blue Kia in the complex. An officer recognized the stolen Kia and Hatfield from prior investigation of vehicle burglaries.

Police say Hatfield has a lengthy criminal history with 12 previous arrests and 7 convictions for vehicle burglaries.

Hatfield was also charged with using the same Kia at a vehicle theft in Canyon Trails in September in which police say he and the car were recorded on a Ring camera.

When police questioned Hatfield about the storage unit break-ins, they say he denied involvement but told them the blue Kia was with Christi King.

Police found King and say she told them she was with Hatfield at the storage complex when he was trying to cut locks, and that they gained access because she had a storage unit there and had the code to enter.

Officers say she admitted going to the complex at least three times in her blue pickup and stealing property.

King has another pending charge for theft of an ATV and trailer in which surveillance video shows a blue pickup was used. Police say King told them she sold the $1,300 ATV for $300.

Police say she has numerous arrests and convictions for burglary of vehicles and theft.