Second U-Pick event makes slight changes amid pandemic

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For the second year in a row, a local farm held its U-Pick strawberries event.

Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm allows Texomans to come and pick fruit to take home.

After having a good turnout last year, they decided to do it again this year, but with the spread of COVID-19, they did things a little different to ensure the safety of themselves as well as those who come to pick fruit.

“We’ve changed kind of our check-out a little bit where there’s less of our hands touching stuff, where people are packing their own a little more,” farmer Jacob Morath said. “We’ve had people sign up to kind of space them out throughout the day.”

Morath said depending on how hot it gets they may have strawberries through the month of may.