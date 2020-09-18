Second WFISD elementary cancels class after water main leak

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second Wichita Falls Independent School District elementary is already cancelling classes this year after a water line burst Thursday evening.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Fowler Elementary said school will be cancelled Friday Sept. 18.

Earlier in the school year Ben Franklin Elementary started their 2020 school year one week after other WFISD schools because of a water main break as well.

Officials said updates will be available on their Facebook page and on ClassDojo.