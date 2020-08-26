Second WFISD student tests COVID-19 positive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — A second student in the Wichita Falls Independent School District has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a WFISD high school principal.

According to Rider High School Principal Dr. Cody Blair, the student goes to Rider and the Career Education Center.

Since the student goes to the CEC, all high school students have been notified, though the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District counts the case as low-risk.

Blair stated all areas of the building the student was in have been cleaned and disinfected.

“I want to commend the parents of this student for minimizing the potential spread of the virus by keeping their student home once symptoms were present in their home. Please continue to monitor your students for any COVID related symptoms and when in doubt, keep them at home,” Blair stated. “Please know that we are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates if any further actions need to be taken. As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families is our top priority.”

Read the full press release from WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt below.