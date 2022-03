CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County voters will be given another chance to vote for Justice of the Peace after the Secretary of State advises for a runoff race.

Incumbent John Swenson and Lanny Evans will be on the ballot for the May 24 state primary runoff election.

Michael Russell was disqualified because officials say they didn’t find he wasn’t registered to vote until he tried to vote. Russell came in third with 18% behind Evans and Swenson.