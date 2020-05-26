Secretary of State’s Office releases guidance on health protocols for Texas election officials, voters

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— In consultation with the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Secretary of State’s Office released guidance on recommended health protocols for Texas election officials and voters in response to COVID-19.

This guidance reflects the minimum recommended health protocols to help ensure the health and safety of all voters, election office personnel, polling place workers, and poll watchers in Texas.

These recommendations are not a limit on the health protocols that individuals may adopt, and individuals are encouraged to adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all Texans.

The full guideline is below.