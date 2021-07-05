Security officer chases woman with pink purse through mall parking lot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls woman with a very lengthy record of thefts is now charged with trying to steal a pink purse and some clothes from Dillard’s.

Anna Evans Wichita County Booking Photo

On Saturday, July 3, an off-duty officer working security was told a black female, later identified as Anna Evans, had left the store after stealing a pink purse.

The officer caught up to the woman as she was walking to a white car, and said when he told her to stop, she took off running, between cars in the parking lot, back toward the store.

The officer continued chasing her between cars and finally yelled if she didn’t stop he would tase her.

He said the suspect came out from between cars and was detained.

He then walked her back to the white car, and said he found the purse and some clothing under a car next to that car.

Total value of the purse and clothing was placed at $398.

The arrest affidavit lists six convictions for theft on Evans, also known as Anna Beamon, and a previous conviction for evading arrest.

Evans has had 25 criminal cases filed, with 13 being felonies.

She has around 15 charges for theft arrests, and one arrest alleging robbery.