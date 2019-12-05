Selection comes to halt in trial of convicted child sex offender

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After only one-day jury, selection has come to a halt in 78th District Court for the trial of convicted child sex offender Jason Carlile.

Carlile’s trial was to begin Monday, if a jury was seated this week.

It’s on hold, and the almost 140 members of the jury pool have been dismissed until a motion for a stay by the defense is resolved.

Carlile’s attorneys moved to have the trial stayed on Wednesday, claiming they had not had enough time to go over documents or evidence submitted by the prosecution earlier.

It was denied by retired judge Barney Fudge who is presiding in this trial.

Then the defense appealed to the court of appeals in Fort Worth and it was granted.

The defense also objected to Dobie Kosub serving as the lead prosecutor because he could be considered a witness after interviewing an alleged victim.

The prosecution has 10 days to make a response to the motion.

It is not known how long the trial may be delayed, but it’s expected the current jury pool can be called back.

Carlile’s lead attorneys are from Plano, and both his legal expenses and his bonds were paid by his mother, who won a multi-million dollar lottery jackpot in 2018. His bonds total more than $500,000 on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child. He has a previous conviction in Wichita County for indecency with a child in 1994 and in Archer County for purchase of a child in 2006.