Self-described satanist denied request, judge orders psychological evaluation

CONTENT WARNING: Video shows moment man was stabbed.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who is charged with sending threatening letters from jail to a judge and a prosecutor is denied his requests to be allowed to represent himself in his trials.

Jeffrey Sweatt

Jeffrey Sweatt, who was arrested in December following a confrontation with an employee of a downtown meat market, appeared as his own attorney on April 16 to make arguments to release his court-appointed attorney and let him handle his defense.

In a letter to the current defense attorney, Dustin Nimz, and to the prosecutor Judge Meredith Kennedy said she has decided after reviewing Sweatt’s motions and arguments to deny his requests.

In addition, she told the attorneys that “Based on information conveyed during the hearing that Mr. Sweatt may be in need of a psychological evaluation to determine if he is competent to proceed.”

Judge Kennedy instructed Nimz to submit the motion for the evaluation. The judge said Sweatt may resubmit his request following the evaluation.