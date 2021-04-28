Semi accident causes traffic issues on U.S. 287 near Iowa Park

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A semi-truck accident west of Iowa Park has slowed westbound traffic to a standstill for much of Wednesday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., just west of Harmony Road, the semi spilled a load of what appeared to be plastic pellets all over the roadway.

By 12:50 p.m. one lane had been opened, but deputies report traffic was backing up all the way to Lake Gordon, on the east side of the city, and DPS troopers requested additional help to direct traffic.

Clean-up is still underway so motorists are advised to be ready to slow down.

It is unknown what caused the semi to end up partially in the ditch where it spilled its boxes of pellets.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.