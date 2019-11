WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of Highway 287 was closed early Monday morning while a semi was removed from the roadway.

First responders were called to the scene just before 1 a.m.

Traffic had to be redirected while it was moved by a tow truck.

The driver of the truck appeared to have no serious injuries

We’re working to gather more information on what led to one of the two trailers coming off the rig.

