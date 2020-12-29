Semi rig fire causes closed roadways

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A burning semi rig at the Flying J Travel Center on Jacksboro Highway is closing some roadways because of blowing smoke.





The rig caught fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and the contents might be a total loss. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

It may also be some time before the site is cleared due to burning items in the trailer. Fire personnel asked for a backhoe to aid in clearing the burning contents.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for any updates.