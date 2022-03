WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power is being restored to over 60 people in the FM 367 and 369 areas after a crash involving a power line.

A semi truck was traveling toward Iowa Park Road when the trailer appeared to somehow come unhitched from the rig rising up and striking power lines over 369.





The truck ended up taking down the power line causing 65 power outages. Around 2:30 p.m. there were still 65 power outages according to Oncor. That number decreased to 6 outages an hour later at 3:30 p.m.