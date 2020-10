WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An 18-wheeler Semi truck crashed and became stuck underneath the overpass covering Central Freeway near Broad Street.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning, Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Adam Maloney said the driver lost control after driving over ice. The driver then turned left, hit the median, and went to the right, and stopped after crashing into a pillar.

The driver was transported to United Regional with minor injuries.