WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department are working to control a blaze after a semi-truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon on Central Freeway.

The call came in around 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that a semi-truck was on fire on Central Freeway North in Wichita Falls near the intersection of Iowa Park Road.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Roffman

Traffic on Central Freeway is backed up due to the fire, and traffic control has all but one lane shut down. The Texas Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the extent of the backup.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.