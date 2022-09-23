CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews have extinguished a semi-truck that caught fire on Friday afternoon off the northbound lanes of U.S. 287 in Clay County.

According to our crew at the scene, the semi-truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 287 and caught on fire outside of Henrietta in Clay County around 3 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Authorities at the scene said the truck pulled off of the highway near the Coyote Creek Event Center before the US 287 cutoff.

Our crew at the scene said the entire truck and trailer were destroyed. However, there were no injuries sustained by the driver or any fire crews while battling the blaze.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Henrietta and Jolly’s Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Details, including the cause of the fire, the contents of the trailer, and the estimated cost of damage, are not available at this time.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.