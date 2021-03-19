Semi-truck leads authorities on high-speed chase through multiple counties

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties were finally able to bring a semi rig to a halt after a lengthy chase that spanned multiple counties and involved spike strips and unconfirmed reports of shots fired.

The semi rig hauling a flatbed trailer reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually the chase slowed to about 40 miles per hour after the hood came up and a possible encounter with spike strips.

The chase reportedly started in Jack County this morning and was finally stopped on Highway 114 between Olney and Seymour in Baylor County.

Video above shows the semi rig driving through Olney in Young County. (Video sent from Katie C.)

No details have been released on why the driver was refusing to stop, or if there are any injuries.

We have a crew on scene and will update you as information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.