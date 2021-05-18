Semi-truck loaded with fertilizer wrecks in Archer County

ARCHER CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A two-vehicle wreck that happened Tuesday morning has sent one person to the hospital.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of HWY 79 and FM 1954 in Archer County at 8:41 a.m. on May 18, 2021.

A semi truck loaded with fertilizer collided with a silver Maserati.

According to Lakeside City VFD Captain John Strenski two people were injured with one person being transported to United Regional Health Care Center. Strenski could not comment on whether the injuries were life-threatening.

The other person involved in the accident refused medical treatment for their injuries.









According to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Drive Texas HWY 79 is closed and is expected to open at 1:00 p.m. Northbound motorists should detour down FM 2224 and Southbound motorists should detour down FM 1954.

Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department, Bowman Volunteer Fire Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department were all on scene.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.

