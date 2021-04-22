Semper Gratus Helicopter Hog Hunt returns after hiatus due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of the year again for some veterans to head to the open skies to rid the circle bar ranch of wild hogs.

For these veterans who have given so much for the greater good of this country, the Semper Gratus Helicopter Hog Hunt is more than a chance for them to clear out the ranch of these animals that are destroying crops and more.

It’s a time to socialize with comrades who have shared experiences.

Michael Ballard a retired army combat medic who has participated in the hunt now volunteers and said he looks forward to meeting new vets each year.

“I think that now that I’ve had that experience and I’m there talking with these veterans and finding out more about them I can help them focus in on some of the things that they need to stop and take a moment and really cherish like the brotherhood and being together,” Ballard said.

There will be food, music and the vets will also have the gun range at their disposal.

“Seeing that last year we got canceled due to the coronavirus, this year coming back this makes it extra special because we’ve really been longing for days to get more friends out there,” Ballard said.

Weather permitting, the choppers go up early Friday morning.