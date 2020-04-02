Sen. Cornyn: WF to receive $733K COVID-19 recovery grant

Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, joined at right by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., answers a question about the mass shooting at a Texas church this week, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texomans continue to battle the increase in coronavirus cases in the area, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Wichita Falls will a $733,000 federal grant from the CARES Act to aid with the economic fallout.

In a press release sent Thursday afternoon, Cornyn states, “The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must. I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in Wichita Falls a high priority during the outbreak.”

This money from this grant can be used in various activities that prevent or respond to the spread of COVID-19.

This include: