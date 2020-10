Austin, TX October 9, 2020: Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar of Round Rock face off in a Nexstar televised debate Friday night at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Hegar is slightly behind the long-time senator in latest polls late in the campaign. (Photo by Bob Daemmrich/Courtesy Nexstar Media Group)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Senator John Cornyn will be urging Texans to “get out the vote” in Wichita Falls, Thursday, Oct. 29.

This stop is part of Senator Cornyn’s Texas Get Out the Vote tour, where he is urging voters across the state to vote.

Senator Cornyn is up for reelection in the Senate against democratic challenger, MJ Hegar.

Senator Cornyn will be at P’s Crazy Car Museum at 4:10 p.m.