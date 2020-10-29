Sen. John Cornyn, MJ Hegar make last-minute appeals to voters ahead of election day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Senator John Cornyn is on his final bus tour before Election Day, and made a stop in Wichita Falls, Thursday, Oct. 29.

Senator Cornyn stopped by P’s Crazy Museum to meet with voters to encourage them to take advantage of the final day of early voting.

He touted the success of the COVID-19 relief bill that he said delivered $20 billion in COVID relief to Texas – including $35 million to Wichita Falls.

Most polls still show Senator Cornyn with a several point lead over his Democratic challenger, MJ Hegar, while she has been outraising him lately.

The Republican Senator said he does not believe Texas will turn blue on November 3.

“Right here at home, my opponent, MJ Hegar. You may have heard of her from her TV commercials that are being paid for by Chuck Schumer and a bunch of Silicon Valley multi-millionaires,” Senator Cornyn said. “They want to make Texas like California. Not on our watch, right? Not on our watch.”

Hegar said when it comes to energy, the Republican senator is looking out for the best interest of CEO’s and has been causing Texas to fall behind and lose energy sector jobs.

While casting her own early ballot Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Round Rock, Hegar said she felt “very confident”, but downplayed polls showing her still trailing behind.

Hegar said polls aren’t accurate in Texas, and even elsewhere it’s just “not a good practice.”

The Democratic candidate said the Lone Star State has lost half of the jobs in the energy sector the state had in 2014, but she has a way to fix it.

“We lead the energy industry in Texas, and I want to make sure we continue doing that by working with energy sector workers instead of cow-towing to their CEOs and helping us transition to a place decades from now where we are leading in global renewable energy,” Hegar said.

It will be a challenge for Democratic candidate MJ Hegar to unseat Senator Cornyn on election day.

A democrat hasn’t won a U.S. Senate election in Texas since 1988.