Sen. John Cornyn’s leadership PAC donates $25,000 to ‘Feeding Texas’

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Republican Senator John Cornyn announced in a press release Wednesday that his leadership PAC will be donating $25,000 to “Feeding Texas”, a statewide system of food banks that reaches Texans in need in all 254 counties.

In the press release, Sen. Cornyn said that thousand of Texans are lining up at food banks to put food on their tables, many for the first time, due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together with legislation I’ve helped pass in D.C., like expanding SNAP benefits to Texas families that depend on reduced or free meals through school and ensuring meals are still available during school closures, I know this will answer critical needs of many struggling Texans,” Sen. Cornyn said.

“I’m honored to have your trust and support, and – just as we are in this donation – I hope you’ll also join me in praying for all those faced with anxiety and uncertainty in the wake of COVID-19, as well as those compassionate and courageous volunteers who are working to prevent Texans from going hungry during this crisis.” — Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

Please see Sen. Cornyn’s full press release below:

If you’d like to donate to Feeding Texas, either monetarily, by volunteering or with a food donation, or if you or someone you know may need assistance, click here.