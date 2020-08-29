Sen. Pat Fallon discusses GOP nomination for 4th Congressional District

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — State Sen. Pat Fallon stopped by our studio to discuss his future, now that he is a congressional candidate.

The Texas GOP nominated Fallon for the 4th Congressional District seat.

Fallon said he believes he will be sworn in on Jan. 4. As far as his state senate position goes, Fallon said there will be no vacancy as he plans to leave the seat Jan. 4.

“I’m going to stay on in the state senate,” Fallon said. “My staff will stay on and provide constituent services, but there will be no gap because by Jan. 4 my replacement will be ready to go.”

Fallon will face democratic challenger, Russell Foster and libertarian Lou Antonelli.

When it comes to COVID-19, Fallon said he’s seeing good indicators that people can now open up the economy more, and he said that’s what he’s urging the governor to do.

“We had a lot of the protests because of the George Floyd death,” Fallon said. “Then it spiked. It just did. I don’t know exactly why exactly, but it spiked to about 12,000, and then it went up every single day for almost two months, and that’s when the governor pulled back a little because he was worried about being at capacity. Since about seven weeks ago, it crested at 12,000 and it has collapsed down. We’re down to 4,000 and I’ll bet today when we get the figures it will be below 4,000.”

There are several candidates running for his current seat, and the special election for District 30 is Sept. 29.

Early voting begins the Sept. 14.