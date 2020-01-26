Sen. Pat Fallon support Wise Co. Second Amendment resolution

WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Sen. Pat Fallon has also shown his support for a Second Amendment resolution in Wise County.

Fallon spoke at the runaway bay city council meeting on Thursday saying Texans must not sit idly by while a movement aims to “first-chop away at the Second Amendment and obliterate it.”

He referenced gun law debates in Virginia and said the city of runaway bay followed in Big Spring’s footsteps to make sure their town’s position was known.

Fallon also adds that the resolution is “part of what makes America great what makes Texas great.”