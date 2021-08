WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Senator Ted Cruz will be making his way to Wichita Falls to sit down with local businesses.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will meet with local small businesses Wednesday, August 25, 2021, to discuss Texas jobs, the economy, and the needs of their community.

The event will take place at Half Pint Tap Room starting at 3:30 p.m.

The event is closed to the general public.