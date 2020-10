Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett poses for a photo with junior United States Senator James Lankford (R-OK) on Capitol Hill on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Senate has voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.

It’s official. The U.S. Senate has confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. — Anna Wiernicki (@AnnaEWiernicki) October 27, 2020

The Senate voted in favor of confirming Barrett by a vote of 52 for and 48 against.

The vote fell largely along party lines, with all Republican Senators except Susan Collins of Maine voting in favor of Barrett’s confirmation.