Texas Senate District 30 special election runoff set for Dec. 19

Republican Shelley Luther and Drew Springer will meet in a runoff election for Texas State Senate District 30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texans now have a date for the special election runoff for the Texas Senate District 30 race between Shelley Luther and Drew Springer.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation on Saturday, Oct. 10, setting Saturday, Dec. 19, the date for the special election runoff. Early voting for the runoff will begin Wednesday, Dec. 9.

In the special election race on Sept. 29, Luther managed to get a majority of votes in the special election in September 2020, but since both her and Springer had 32% of the votes, a runoff election was set.