LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — United States Senator Bernie Sanders (VT) will be coming to Lawton, OK.

Sen. Sanders will be giving an address at the 28th annual Comanche Nation Fair Powwow, Sunday, September 22, at 7 p.m.

The event is taking place at Comanche Nation Complex located at 584 NW Bingo Rd, Lawton OK. Doors open at 6 p.m.